Minor injuries reported in Las Vegas hotel balcony fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Several people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a fire on the balcony of a high-rise hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, according to authorities.

Clark County firefighters were called about 8 p.m. Saturday to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas after a smoke on the 51st floor.

Authorities said the floor was evacuated while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

They said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.