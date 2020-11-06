Minnesota tops 5,000 virus cases for first time

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,454 new coronavirus cases and 36 deaths on Friday, the first time the state has reported more than 5,000 new cases in a day.

Friday's case total marks the fourth day in a row the state has broken its single-day record, shattering the previous day's total by more than 1,000 cases as Minnesota continues to see explosive case growth in the past week. State health officials and hospitals statewide are bracing for more hospitalizations, which is a lagging indicator that usually follows case growth.

The 36 deaths are the most in a single day reported by the state since the pandemic began.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins researchers, the 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Minnesota has risen over the past two weeks from 1,578 on Oct. 22 to 3,222 on Nov. 5.

The updated numbers bring Minnesota's totals to 170,307 cases and 2,591 deaths since the start of the pandemic.