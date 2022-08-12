Minnesota's Finstad sworn in as newest member of Congress Aug. 12, 2022 Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 11:38 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Republican Brad Finstad was sworn in Friday as the newest member of the U.S. House, giving the GOP one more seat, which means Democrats can't afford to lose more than four votes on close issues like their flagship climate change and health care bill.
Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a ceremonial photo op afterward with a smiling Finstad, who was surrounded by members of his large family, including his wife, Jackie, and their seven children.