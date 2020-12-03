Minnesota reports 92 new COVID-19 deaths as new cases grow

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials reported 92 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the second-highest one-day toll since the pandemic reached the state.

The deaths raised the state's cumulative toll to 3,784 on a day when the U.S. recorded over 3,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, obliterating the one-day national record set last spring. Minnesota highest one-day total is 101 cases reported last Friday, a figure that reflected data from last Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 6,166 new coronavirus cases to lift the state's total to 333,626.

Minnesota hospitals were treating 1,770 coronavirus patients as of Wednesday, including 376 patients in intensive care, and many hospitals are running close to capacity between COVID and non-COVID patients.

The number of Americans in the hospital with the virus nationwide on Thursday eclipsed 100,000 for the first time. Across the U.S., the surge has swamped hospitals and left nurses and other health care workers shorthanded and burned out.