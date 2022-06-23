Minnesota releases updated draft gray wolf management plan

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Jacob W. Frank/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Show More Show Less 3 of 3





ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's population of gray wolves is resilient and robust, wildlife managers said Thursday as they released a draft updated plan to keep it that way.

The Department of Natural Resources laid out a blueprint for the next 10 years to both strengthen conservation and minimize conflicts between people and predators. It calls for maintaining a statewide population of between 2,200 and 3,000 wolves. That’s in line with recent annual estimates of about 2,700 and around where it's been since the late 1990s.