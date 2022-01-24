Minnesota police: Poison gas that killed 7 came from furnace

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A furnace was the source of carbon monoxide that killed seven members of an immigrant family from Honduras living in Minnesota, authorities said Monday.

Police in Moorhead said earlier that blood samples from the victims showed a lethal level of carbon monoxide, but further testing was needed to determine whether the source was the furnace or a van parked in an attached garage. New findings from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office showed that the poison gas could not have come from a combustion engine.