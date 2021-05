MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday announced a three-step timeline for lifting nearly all the state's COVID-19 restrictions by May 28 and dropping the statewide masking requirement no later than July 1, or once 70% of Minnesotans age 16 and older get their first dose of vaccine.

“Our nation-leading vaccination effort has put us in a strong position to safely transition toward life as we used to know it,” Walz said in a statement.