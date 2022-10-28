Minnesota Gov. Walz, Jensen come out swinging in last debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen came out swinging Friday in their final debate of the campaign as they gave voters a last chance to make head-to-head comparisons on how the candidates would lead Minnesota.
"Scott's vision is a dark and fearful vision of Minnesota. It's one where women are criminalized for making their health care decisions. It's one where we defund our public schools to give tax cuts to the wealthiest,” Walz said in his opening statement.