Minnesota COVID-19 cases hit 89; jobless claims top 72,000

Videographers distanced themselves from each other as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, addresses the media during a news conference, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn., where he gave an update on state's effort to slow down the coronavirus.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rose to 89 on Thursday, up 12 from the day before.

The new cases include one in Wadena County in north-central Minnesota. It's the state's first confirmed case so far north. The northernmost cases previously were in Stearns and Benton counties, which include the St. Cloud area.

The count of confirmed cases from the Minnesota Department of Health is lower than the total number of people infected across the state because not everyone who gets sick qualifies for testing.

New applications for unemployment insurance in Minnesota for the week topped 72,000 as of Wednesday night, according to updated figures from the Department of Employment and Economic Development. The department has been taking more than 2,000 applications per hour due to layoffs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases of COVID-19 recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases may take three to six weeks to get better.