Mills to open up on reopening state; health data requested

Shops at the Freeport Village Station remain closed as the coronavirus shutdown of non-essential businesses continues, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Freeport, Maine. Shops at the Freeport Village Station remain closed as the coronavirus shutdown of non-essential businesses continues, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Freeport, Maine. Photo: Robert F. Bukaty, AP Photo: Robert F. Bukaty, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Mills to open up on reopening state; health data requested 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — More details on Maine Gov. Janet Mills' plans for reopening the state economy as the coronavirus pandemic shows signs of receding are coming Tuesday, she said.

Her top priority for easing restrictions would be given to businesses that can take steps to minimize spread of the virus, Mills said.

“Those businesses will be among the first to reopen. Those that cannot do that will be among the last,” Mills said Monday. She also said she expects to extend a stay-at-home order that runs through Thursday.

As of Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed 1,023 cases and 51 deaths from the coronavirus.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

In other virus-related developments:

___

TOWN DATA

The Maine Freedom of Information Coalition is pressing the state CDC to release town-by-town data on infections and deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Breaking down the cases by towns, not just by counties, is in the interest of public health because it would allow the public to better prepare and take precautions, board member Sigmund Schutz said.

Maine became the only state in New England that doesn’t provide that level of detail when Vermont began releasing town-by-town data on Monday.

Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long defended the status quo, saying detailed data could compromise patient privacy, "which ethically must still be protected even in the face of a pandemic.”

The agency might consider relaxing those rules in the future, he said. For now, he said, "All Maine people should assume that COVID-19 is present in their communities and take the proper precautions,” he said.