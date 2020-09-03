Mike Pence visiting North Carolina for anti-abortion rally

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive in the presidential battleground state of North Carolina on Thursday to promote an anti-abortion agenda and candidates.

Pence was scheduled to participate in a discussion at a women's health center in Raleigh before speaking at a Baptist church during a rally hosted by the anti-abortion political group Susan B. Anthony List.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest and GOP Sen. Thom Tillis were also among the scheduled speakers. They are both on the November ballot.

While in Raleigh, Pence was also expected to receive the endorsement of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association.

The vice president's visit comes one day after President Donald Trump spoke in front of the USS North Carolina in Wilmington to declare the city a World War II “Heritage City."

Trump's campaign also announced that the president will speak at a Winston-Salem airport next Tuesday.