MidWest Jet Pilots Spring Fling hosted at Baldwin airport

Shanna AveryFor the Star

The MidWest Jet Pilots Spring Fling brought jet enthusiasts to the Baldwin Municipal Airport.
BALDWIN — From remote control jet planes soaring high into the air, to  R.C. cars speeding down the runway, the Baldwin Municipal Airport was a center of bustling activity June 9-11, bringing jet pilots from all over Michigan, the Midwest, and beyond. 

The MidWest Jet Pilots Spring Fling kicked off a series of events that will take place at the airport during the summer, including the West Michigan RC Expo from July 7-9, and the Midwest Jet Pilots' Boondoggle from Aug. 18-20.

Hosted at the Baldwin Municipal Airport by the Lake County Modelers & Flyers Association, these unique events have brought flying and modeling enthusiasts to the Baldwin area for several years and continue to go strong and gain momentum.

Mac McClellan, of Lake County Modelers & Flyers Association, said the family-fun event was a hit.

"The event went really well," he said. "Great flying weather, pilots from as far away as Tennessee and Kentucky with over 40 jet pilots attending. We experienced one of the largest attendance for the event. The pilots and model club members felt it was an excellent event."

The events welcome spectators, for visitors and residents looking for an afternoon of fun and, perhaps, might be inspired to take up the hobby themselves.

