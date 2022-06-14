MidWest Jet Pilots Spring Fling hosted at Baldwin airport

BALDWIN — From remote control jet planes soaring high into the air, to R.C. cars speeding down the runway, the Baldwin Municipal Airport was a center of bustling activity June 9-11, bringing jet pilots from all over Michigan, the Midwest, and beyond.

The MidWest Jet Pilots Spring Fling kicked off a series of events that will take place at the airport during the summer, including the West Michigan RC Expo from July 7-9, and the Midwest Jet Pilots' Boondoggle from Aug. 18-20.