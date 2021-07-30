Michiganders have more time to renew their license, plates

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills Thursday that will give Michigan residents an extended grace period to renew their driver's license and license plates without a fee.

Michigan drivers whose license or registration expires between April and this Saturday will have 120 additional days to renew it without being hit with late renewal fees.

“It is crucial that we continue to offer services at our secretary of state that fit the needs of all residents as we move forward,” Whitmer said in a statement.

This decision comes on the heels of a pandemic-related backlog at the secretary of state involving Michigan residents trying to renew driver’s licenses, transfer vehicle titles and conduct other business in person. The backlog has been exacerbated by branch closures due to COVID-19 exposures.

In addition, the new law prohibits the secretary of state from imposing such fees in general unless it resumes letting people conduct same-day service at a branch without an appointment.

The new act also requires Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to submit reopening plans to the senate majority leader, the speaker of the house of representatives and other leaders "detailing the department’s plan to reopen all secretary of state’s branches to the general public for in-person services, without the requirement of an appointment."

“We are glad to be entering a new era of services at our offices that are more efficient and convenient than ever before,” said Benson. Her office has expanded appointment slots and hours to deal with the pandemic-related logjam.

Branch offices will be able to serve 25% more customers than planned, she said, citing efficiencies — namely shortening 20-minute appointment slots to 10-minute slots. She also eased a requirement that all visitors book an appointment in advance, saying those who need a disability placard can show up without one and be served.

Dedicated greeters will be stationed at the doors of some of the department’s busiest offices. At other branches, counter staff will check outside between serving customers with appointments. They will tell people if any immediate appointments are available or help schedule them for later, according to Associated Press journalist, David Eggert.