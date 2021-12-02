Michigan teen, 15, charged in Oxford High School shooting COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE, Associated Press Dec. 2, 2021 Updated: Dec. 2, 2021 12:45 a.m.
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan school were summoned to discuss his behavior just a few hours before the violence, a sheriff said.
The disclosure was made Wednesday as Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism for a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County.
Written By
COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE