Michigan's preferred Halloween candy isn't candy corn this year Starburst takes the top spot Angela Mulka
,
angela.mulka@hearstnp.com Sep. 28, 2021 Updated: Sep. 28, 2021 12:04 p.m.
Pictured is a boy tossing Halloween candy into the air.
Getty Images
Michigan's top Halloween candy is a new one this year. Starburst knocked off Candy Corn as 2021's preferred Halloween candy in the state, per a new report by
Candystore.com, a blog that produces state-by-state rankings of favorite Halloween candy each year.
Though Candy Corn didn't take the top spot this year, it's a close second. Third in the ranking is Skittles. Colorful, sugary candies seem to reign supreme for Michiganders.
Angela Mulka has a bachelor's degree in journalism, concentrated in environmental science and health reporting, from Michigan State University. Angela realizes the importance of representation for all people in storytelling, and values the field because of its commitment to uncovering the truth. Born and raised in Michigan, she hopes one day to become a voice for the natural world and its resources to protect our planet for generations to come.