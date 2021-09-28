Michigan's preferred Halloween candy isn't candy corn this year

Getty Images

Michigan's top Halloween candy is a new one this year. Starburst knocked off Candy Corn as 2021's preferred Halloween candy in the state, per a new report by Candystore.com, a blog that produces state-by-state rankings of favorite Halloween candy each year.

Though Candy Corn didn't take the top spot this year, it's a close second. Third in the ranking is Skittles. Colorful, sugary candies seem to reign supreme for Michiganders.