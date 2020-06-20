Michigan reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, 255 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Twenty more people have died in Michigan from COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 5,843 as the state's economy continues to reopen, state officials said Saturday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that aside from the 5,843 confirmed deaths, the state has also had 244 presumed deaths, in which the individuals’ death certificates listed COVID-19 as the cause.

That gives Michigan 6,087 confirmed and presumed deaths from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The state health department also reported another 255 cases, bringing the state's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 61,084 and the number of probable cases to 6,461.

The state agency said 49,290 people across Michigan had recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday.

As the coronavirus numbers have trended downward, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has eased many restrictions put in place to try to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus after the outbreak began in March.