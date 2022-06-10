Michigan officer charged in Lyoya shooting set for hearing JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE, Associated Press June 10, 2022 Updated: June 10, 2022 8:36 a.m.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head following a traffic stop captured on a bystander's phone, was expected to have an initial court hearing Friday on a charge of second-degree murder.
Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker announced his decision Thursday to file the charge against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, who killed Lyoya minutes after a traffic stop on April 4. Video from a passenger in the car captured the final chilling moments.
JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE