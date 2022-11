LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man charged in the hammer killings of two women after he showed cellphone photos of their beaten bodies to sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday to 70 to100 years in prison.

Kiernan Brown, 30, of Delta Township, was sentenced in Ingham County after pleading guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder in the deaths of 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston in May 2019.