Michigan homes with tainted wells to get municipal water

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A state grant will help connect 14 rural homes in northern Michigan to a municipal water system after their wells were found to be contaminated with potentially toxic chemicals.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said Tuesday it had awarded the grant to Blair Township in Grand Traverse County.

The state is paying $74,520 of the project’s cost, which totals $93,150. The township was required to match 20% of the state’s contribution.

The residences’ well water is tainted with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.

Experts say high concentrations of PFAS may be harmful to human health.