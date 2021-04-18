Michigan governor says COVID-19 infections could be dropping

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — After leading the nation's COVID-19 daily case rate for weeks, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday that Michigan could be seeing a drop in infections.

Whitmer has extended a pandemic order that limits business capacity and requires masks in public, but the Democrat has avoided further restrictions in place during previous surges, including suspending indoor restaurant dining. Instead, she's urged a voluntary pause on the activities and pushed for more vaccinations from the White House, which has said it would help with other logistics but continue allocating based on population.