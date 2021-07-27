Michigan governor resumes wearing mask at indoor events

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday resumed wearing a mask at indoor events, citing revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a recommendation from Michigan's chief doctor.

The Democratic governor, who is vaccinated, said she does anticipate reinstating a face covering requirement, though “not in the near future and maybe not ever.” The CDC on Tuesday reversed course and recommended that even vaccinated people return to being masked indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.