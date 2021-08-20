Michigan formally joins historic opioid settlement

Michigan joins a proposed multibillion-dollar national opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the three largest pharmaceutical distributors in the country: Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. The settlement will hold these companies responsible for their roles in the opioid epidemic gripping this country.

"Holding these companies accountable for their role in fueling the opioid epidemic has remained one of my biggest commitments as Attorney General,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Our official sign-on is an important step in the progression of this historic settlement. This funding would support ongoing prevention and treatment efforts across the state, and I have long argued that much-needed financial support should be coming from those who created this crisis—not the communities suffering through it.”

Nessel officially signed on to the agreement as part of her ongoing goal to combat the opioid crisis. Under Nessel, Michigan became the first state in the country to sue major opioid distributors as drug dealers in December 2019. That case remains in active litigation. However, this historic settlement will resolve claims against three of the four defendants in the case. The litigation against Walgreens will continue separately.

The deadline for other states to join the settlement is Saturday, Aug. 21. Next, the defendants will evaluate the extent of state sign-ons and determine if they wish to continue the process, according to a release from State of Michigan. They have up to 14 days to do that. If the defendants decide enough states signed on, then the process moves to the local government sign-on period, which is 120 days. Following that timeframe, defendants will determine if enough local governments have signed on to move forward.

By joining this historic settlement, Michigan stands to receive up to nearly $800 million from the defendants.

If all goes according to the timeline, we could see payments as early as April 2022, according to Lynsey Mukomel, press secretary for Michigan Department of Attorney General.

"This is additional accountability for the companies fueling the opioid epidemic. It also impacts our ongoing litigation," Muckomel said.

Priority for the money is placed on spending for treatment and prevention. This includes things such as expanding training on naloxone or other FDA-approved drugs to reverse opioid overdoses for first responders, schools, community support groups and families to hopefully save lives and preventing over-prescribing.

It also includes providing treatment for opioid use disorder to individuals dealing with trauma from human trafficking or adverse childhood experiences, as well as providing treatment to the incarcerated population. You can read the detailed plans for the expected money here.

As for background on the settlement, state negotiations were led by attorneys general in North Carolina and Tennessee. The basis of the agreement was reached by all parties in October of 2019 and the parties have been working on the particulars since then, according to the release.

Here's the funding overview proposed by the settlement:

• The three distributors collectively will pay up to $21 billion over 18 years.

• Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion over nine years with up to $3.7 billion paid during the first three years.

• The total funding distributed will be determined by the overall degree of participation by both litigating and non-litigating state and local governments.

• The substantial majority of the money is to be spent on opioid treatment and prevention.

• Each state's share of the funding has been determined by agreement among the states using a formula that takes into account the population of the state along with the impact of the crisis on the state — the number of overdose deaths, the number of residents with substance use disorder, and the number of opioids prescribed.

The settlement is historic because only the 1998 national tobacco settlement has involved more dollars than this proposed settlement.

A copy of the settlement agreement is available here.