Michigan family reunites with dog that ran after car crash

WOODHAVEN, Mich (AP) — A suburban Detroit family has been reunited with their dog, days after the canine ran off following a car crash.

Red, a golden retriever, was ejected from the family's vehicle on Dec. 25 after it hit a slick spot along an exit on Interstate 75 in Auburn Hills and rolled several times. Red then vanished into a wooded area after jumping over a guardrail.

Wade Stevenson of Woodhaven pleaded online for help in finding his family's missing pet after the accident, which did not seriously injure him, his wife, Ruthie Stevenson, or their 4-year-old daughter, Hazel.

After days of uncertainty about Red's fate, Stevenson posted Tuesday on Facebook on that he had been found and reunited with the family, WXYZ-TV reported.

Red was rescued by Michael James, who works with Lending a Helping Paw Rescue. He captured Red in a live trap in Auburn Hills.

“He ran from his own family so it wasn't just going to work with just food or coaxing him," James said.

Stevenson said Red's return came after his family endured what he called “the worst Christmas ever, by far" following the dog's disappearance after the crash.

“He's the fourth part of our family and the bond he shares with our daughter is the reason why my wife and me could not give up," he said.