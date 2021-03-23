Michigan diner owner out of jail after ignoring virus orders

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan restaurant owner who likened the state's coronavirus restrictions to her childhood in communist Eastern Europe was released Tuesday after four nights in jail for ignoring orders to shut down.
Marlena Pavlos-Hackney paid a $15,000 fine and satisfied authorities that Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland finally would remain closed while it lacks a food license. Her supporters boarded up the doors but also turned the building into a symbol of defiance with signs such as “Stop The Injustice.”