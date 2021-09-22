Michigan better than Ohio for fall time festivities, per new survey Michigan ranks at No. 15; Ohio at No. 32 Angela Mulka
angela.mulka@hearstnp.com Sep. 22, 2021
Fall colors are seen from a drone Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in Midland.
Visitors enjoy cider slush, donuts, outdoor activities and more Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Leaman's Green Applebarn in Freeland.
Visitors enjoy cider slush, donuts, outdoor activities and more Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Leaman's Green Applebarn in Freeland.
Visitors enjoy cider slush, donuts, outdoor activities and more Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Leaman's Green Applebarn in Freeland.
Fall colors are seen from a drone Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in Midland.
Scenic views like this are available throughout the more than 100,000 acres of the Pigeon River Country State Forest.
Today, Sept. 22, marks the start of Autumn. And, if you want to knock some great fall activities off your bucket list, Michigan is one of the top places to be this year, according to a new survey by
LawnStarter, a tech company that manages lawn care services.
The survey ranks Michigan at No. 15, while Ohio falls near the bottom of the list at No. 32.
