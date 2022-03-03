Michigan Legislature gives OK to tax cuts; Whitmer opposes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Legislature on Thursday gave final approval to a veto-destined bill that would cut Michigan's income tax, expand tax exemptions for older people and largely restore a per-child tax credit that was eliminated a decade ago.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat seeking reelection, has said the GOP-written package of tax cuts is unsustainable and would lead to spending cuts while the next budget is negotiated in coming months. She has proposed more targeted tax breaks for retirees and lower-income workers as the state runs a multibillion-dollar surplus.