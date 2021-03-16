Michelle Obama aims to give a million meals in new campaign

Michelle Obama is launching a nonprofit campaign that aims to provide more than 1 million meals to food-insecure families in connection with the debut Tuesday of her children’s food show on Netflix.
The “Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi” initiative, named after the new series ”Waffles + Mochi," is a collaborative campaign by the nonprofit Partnership for a Healthier America, its honorary chair Obama and Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by the former first lady and her husband, former President Barack Obama.