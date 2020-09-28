Michael Eric Dyson to join Vanderbilt in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Academic Michael Eric Dyson will be among the new faculty starting at Vanderbilt University next year, school officials announced Monday.

Dyson is an African American author and Georgetown University sociology professor, as well as a commentator on several national media outlets.

Dyson is joining Vanderbilt as a distinguished professor of African American and diaspora studies and professor of ethics and society.

“I look forward to joining the vibrant and collaborative Vanderbilt community at a pivotal time when — as scholars and engaged citizens — we can make a significant impact on the future of our nation,” Dyson said in a statement.

Dyson has written or edited more than 20 books on subjects including Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Marvin Gaye and Hurricane Katrina. He’s received awards including three NAACP Image Awards, the Southern Book Prize and the American Book Award

Vanderbilt is additionally hiring Major Jackson — a poet and essayist — as an English professor and Shatema Threadcraft, an award-winning author and associate professor at Dartmouth College, as a Department of Gender and Sexuality Studies associate professor.