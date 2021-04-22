Miami women surprise homeless teen with magical quinceanera KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press April 22, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 10:04 a.m.
1 of5 In this February 2021 photo provided by Caring Place@ Miami Rescue Mission, Adriana Palma wears a tiara and ballgown on her quinceanera, her 15th birthday celebration. Quinceaneras are revered in Hispanic culture and celebrated with all the gusto of a wedding. But after her father lost his job, Adriana said, “I lost all hope of having one.” (Caring Place@ Miami Rescue Mission via AP) Caring Place@ Miami Rescue Mission/AP Show More Show Less
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Entering her magical quinceanera on by her father’s arm, her tiara sparkling and her fuchsia ballgown trimmed with ruffles to perfectly match her cake, Adriana Palma scanned the crowd for familiar faces.
Most of the guests were strangers. But they would soon become like family — without them, this Parisian pink fairy tale of a 15th birthday party would never have come to life.