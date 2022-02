MIAMI (AP) — The new superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools has reached a two-year agreement with the district and will be paid $370,000 annually.

José Dotres, who was appointed by the school board on Jan. 25, is slated to begin his new job on Monday as Alberto Carvalho heads to California to lead the Los Angeles Unified School District. He signed a four-year contract in December worth $440,000 a year.