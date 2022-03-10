Mexico wins removal of pre-Hispanic artifact at Vienna sale

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of Mexico said Thursday it succeeded in getting a pre-Hispanic artifact removed from a planned Vienna auction, part of an effort to win the return of archaeological treasures that has largely been unsuccessful so far.
The Setdart Gallery in Barcelona, Spain, apparently auctioned off 35 colonial-era artifacts from Mexico on Thursday, and the Carlo Bonte Auctions in Bruges, Belgium, is soon set to offer three Mexican artifacts. The Ader auction house in Paris is scheduled to sell 74 archaeological artifacts, including ceramics and carvings, on March 18.