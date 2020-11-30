Mexico sets another $11.5 billion in infrastructure projects

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the death of former President Lazaro Cardenas in Mexico City, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the death of former President Lazaro Cardenas in Mexico City, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Photo: Fernando Llano, AP Photo: Fernando Llano, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Mexico sets another $11.5 billion in infrastructure projects 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico announced another round of 29 private and public infrastructure projects Monday worth about $11.5 billion which are expected to break ground by the end of 2021.

The majority of the plans are for highways, energy and water projects. The announcement is similar to a roughly $14 billion package of 39 building works announced in October.

The plans are intended to help kickstart Mexico’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as to fill longstanding gaps in transportation and energy infrastructure.

The largest single plan announced Monday is a $2.35 billon liquified natural gas terminal to be built in Baja California by IENOVA, a subsidiary of the U.S. company Sempra Energy, which expected to start in January.

The initiatives are part of a plan for projects worth as much as a quarter of the nation’s GDP by 2022 meant to create as many as 185,000 jobs.