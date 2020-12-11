Mexico's COVID-19 deaths average 55 years vs. 75 in Europe

Medical staff spray each other with disinfectant as a colleague collects a nasal swab for a rapid test, inside a COVID-19 testing and triage center that has been set up in the Central de Abastos, the capital's main market, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. less Medical staff spray each other with disinfectant as a colleague collects a nasal swab for a rapid test, inside a COVID-19 testing and triage center that has been set up in the Central de Abastos, the capital's ... more Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Mexico's COVID-19 deaths average 55 years vs. 75 in Europe 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s coronavirus spokesman said Thursday the country’s median age of death from COVID-19 was a shockingly young 55, as compared to an average of 75 in many European countries.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell said that nonetheless, Mexico's future coronavirus vaccination program would target the oldest Mexicans first.

López-Gatell said the country’s high rates of obesity, diabetes and hypertension explained Mexico's lower average age of death. He said Mexico has among the highest rate of obesity in the world

López-Gatell said Mexico’s approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could come Friday. But he said all acquisitions of vaccines would be at the federal level, and that individual state governments could not purchase their own.

That came after one opposition-party state governor said some fellow governors were weighing acquiring vaccines on their own.

Mexico has seen a total of 1,217,126 test-confirmed coronavirus cases and 112,326 confirmed deaths, although official estimates of deaths are closer to 150,000.