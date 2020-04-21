Mesa police officer, senior citizens treated for bee stings

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A Mesa police officer was among four people treated for multiple bee stings at a senior living facility Tuesday, authorities said.

Mesa Fire Department officials said crews were called to Fellowship Square around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after a report of a bee attack.

They said three senior citizens were transported to a hospital for treatment while the police officer was treated at the scene.

The name of the police officer wasn’t immediately released.

Residents of the facility were asked to shelter in place while a pest elimination crew removed the bees.