Merkel brings message of stability to US on farewell visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House for what is likely to be her last official visit and one to which she's bringing a bag full of issues and an overarching message for Berlin's close ally: You've got a friend.
The veteran German leader is expected Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the rise of China and a Russian gas pipeline that Washington opposes. She will meet with Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior U.S. officials.