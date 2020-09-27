Memphis police: 2 wounded in McDonald's drive-thru shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two people were shot and wounded at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Tennessee early Sunday morning.

Memphis police said on their Twitter page that a man exited his car and fired multiple gunshots at the victims, a woman and a 16-year-old boy, shortly after midnight in the city. Authorities didn’t say what led up to the shooting.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The teen was in non-critical condition, authorities said.

Police did not immediately release additional information about the suspect.