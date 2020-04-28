Memphis airport getting FAA grant for airplane ice removal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis International Airport is receiving a grant of more than $2.3 million for facilities to remove ice from airplanes at the busy cargo hub, U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen's office said.

The Memphis Democrat said in a news release Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration grant money will be used on a centralized facility that will replace the de-icing done at various locations at the airport.

The facility will also segregate de-icing water from the storm drainage system, the congressman said.

“This is an important investment and upgrade for the Memphis airport, assuring greater safety for the flying public in the winter months,” Cohen said. “It will also provide good jobs.”

Memphis' airport is one of the world's busiest cargo airports. The worldwide hub of shipping giant FedEx Corp. is based there.