Meijer expands COVID-19 vaccination slots in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Meijer said Monday it is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations across Michigan this week, with plans to administer up to 25,000 doses to people age 65 and older by week's end.

The announcement came more than three weeks after the retailer began immunizations at a limited number of its pharmacies in Wayne County. Residents can pre-register by sending a text message, going online or visiting a Meijer pharmacy.

Meijer reported administering more than 20,000 doses since its first clinic on Jan. 15, primarily to seniors. Last month, it was chosen by the state to directly receive and administer vaccines under a federal program.

The Grand Rapids-based retailer said it is able to vaccinate more people this week in part due to partnerships with several counties and cities. It did not release which stores have vaccines, saying registered customers will be contacted with an appointment window.

Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said the pharmacies usually can administer doses within 72 hours of receipt.

In Michigan, people age 65 or older, health care workers and some other essential workers such as teachers are eligible to get the vaccine. The state wants 70% of those 16 and up vaccinated by year's end but says the process could speed up if more doses become available.