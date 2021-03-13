Medically vulnerable in US put near end of vaccine line BRYAN ANDERSON, Associated Press/Report for America March 13, 2021 Updated: March 13, 2021 9:05 a.m.
1 of9 Maura Wozniak poses for a picture on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Huntersville, N.C. Wozniak, a 42-year-old mother of 2 has cystic fibrosis and also has undergone lung transplants and has been moved into group 4, just ahead of the general public receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — When Ann Camden learned last month that her 17-year-old daughter got exposed to the coronavirus at school and was being sent home, she packed her belongings, jumped in the car and made the two-hour drive to the coast to stay with her recently vaccinated parents.
The 50-year-old mother had been diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer and could not afford to become infected. She also was not yet eligible under North Carolina's rules to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. So she left her twin daughters with her husband and fled for safety.