Medical team arriving by boat with vaccine on Maine islands

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Vaccinations are coming to Maine's islands.

Maine Seacoast Mission is providing island COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting this week with medical and support staff arriving on the organization's 74-foot boat, Sunbeam.

“We have been anticipating this opportunity to serve since the first vaccine was announced last fall,” said Seacoast Mission President John Zavodny.

The organization is working in partnership with island residents, county officials, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Mount Desert Island Hospital, and Pen Bay Medical Center.

The Sunbeam is equipped with health facilities including a medical grade refrigerator. Mission Island Health Services Director Sharon Daley said she’s starting with 150 doses for islanders.

THE NUMBERS

The number of coronavirus infections continues to dip in Maine from its peak around the start of the year.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 97 infections on Monday, and the state's 14-day positivity rate was 2.11. There were no deaths reported.

State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Maine the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test specimens using data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Maine did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 3.07% on Feb. 7 to 2.11% on Feb. 21.

Maine health authorities have reported more than 43,000 positive cases of the virus and 658 deaths since the start of the pandemic.