Medical marijuana bill heads to South Carolina House floor JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press April 7, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill allowing limited use of medical marijuana in South Carolina is heading to the House floor — the furthest the proposal has made it during the eight years its passionate supporters have been pushing for it.
A House committee voted 16-3 in favor of the bill Thursday.
JEFFREY COLLINS