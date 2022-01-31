Medical examiner on stand at officers' trial in Floyd death AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 11:55 p.m.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chief medical examiner who ruled George Floyd’s death a homicide will return to the stand Tuesday at the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights.
Federal prosecutors say former Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao violated their training by failing to act to save Floyd’s life on May 25, 2020, when fellow Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, facedown and gasping for air. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.
Written By
AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER