Medical examiner: Virginia man's death ruled homicide

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man whose body was found three days before his 21st birthday died of a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide, a medical examiner said.

The body of Marcus A. Jones, 20, was discovered around 7 a.m. on May 8 inside the Petersburg Sports Complex, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. After Jones’ body was found, investigators discovered a second crime scene about 2 miles away that was believed to be related to Jones’ slaying. There, detectives examined a red vehicle parked on the street with its rear window shattered, possibly from gunfire.

Petersburg police have not provided any additional information about Jones’ death. So far, there have been no arrests in the case.