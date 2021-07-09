McKee vetoes short-term rental registry to chagrin of some

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee has vetoed legislation that would make property owners register with the state before listing short-term rentals through online lodging websites, to the chagrin of some concerned about the unregulated nature of the industry.

“I cannot support this bill because it will create additional burden for property owners,” the Democratic governor wrote Thursday in a veto message. “Short-term rental concerns, like other property/land use and small business matters, are most effectively addressed at the municipal level.”