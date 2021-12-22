McConnell openly courts Manchin to leave Democrats, join GOP KEVIN FREKING and FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2021 Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 2:51 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party's courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat's fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package.
McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were to switch parties, “he would be joining a lot of folks who have similar views on a whole range of issues.”
KEVIN FREKING and FARNOUSH AMIRI