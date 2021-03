BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of a small North Carolina coastal town is getting into next year’s race for the U.S. Senate, saying the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol motivated him to step up and defend democracy against violent actors.

Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton plans to announce his bid for the Democratic nomination in early April, the Carteret County News-Times reported. Republican Sen. Richard Burr has said he won’t seek reelection in 2022.