ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Mayo Clinic says it will require employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by mid-September, becoming one of the latest health systems to do so as delta variant cases rise around the country.

The Rochester-based medical system said the “vast majority” of its employees are already vaccinated. But it said all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or complete an opt-out process by Sept. 17.