May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic NICHOLAS GARRIGA, NINIEK KARMINI and JOHN LEICESTER May 1, 2021 Updated: May 1, 2021 8:47 a.m.
1 of36 Communists party supporters gather with red flags to mark Labour Day, also knows as May Day near Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of36 Communists party supporters gather with a red flag decorated with Soviet Union Emblem to mark Labour Day, also knows as May Day near Red Square with the Historical Museum in the background in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of36
4 of36 Workers demonstrate with placards reading "Peril" on May Day in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
5 of36 Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions stage a May Day rally demanding better working conditions and expanding labor rights in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 1, 2021. The signs read: "Let's solve inequality." Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 6 of36
7 of36 A man wearing a shirt with the image of former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin attends a May Day rally on International Workers Day in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Activists marked May Day with defiant rally. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of36 Indonesian workers shout slogan during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Workers in Indonesia marked international labor day on Saturday curtailed by strict limits on public gatherings to express anger at a new law they say could harm labor rights and welfare. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less 9 of36
10 of36 Taiwanese workers shout and hold slogans during a May Day rally in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Thousands of protesters from different labor groups protest on the street to ask for increasing salary and securing annuity. Chiang Ying-ying/AP Show More Show Less
11 of36 Coal miners hold Bosnian flags and march during a May Day rally on International Workers Day in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Some hundreds of Bosnian coal miners protest demanding better wages and working conditions. Eldar Emric/AP Show More Show Less 12 of36
13 of36 People march past the City Hall during the traditional May Day rally in Madrid, Spain, Saturday May 1, 2021. The May Day or International Workers Day marches are commemorated as unions push for better rights for workers. Banners reads 'Now to keep your promises'. 'A country in debt with the workers' Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
14 of36 Numerous participants march at a rally of the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB) under the motto "Solidarity is the Future" in Munich, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP) Matthias Balk/AP Show More Show Less 15 of36
16 of36 Workers demonstrate on May Day with a banner reading "Together against the jobless reform" in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
17 of36 Workers of the leftist union CGT (General Work Confederation) demonstrate on May Day in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less 18 of36
19 of36 Police officers detain protesters after they tried to push through a police barricade towards Taksim Square in central Istanbul during May Day protests, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police in Istanbul detained several demonstrators who tried to march toward Istanbul's symbolic Taksim Square in defiance of the protests ban and the strict lockdown imposed by the government due to the coronavirus outbreak. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
20 of36 Police officers detain protesters after they tried to push through a police barricade blocking acceaa towards Taksim Square in central Istanbul during May Day protests, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police in Istanbul detained several demonstrators who tried to march toward Istanbul's symbolic Taksim Square in defiance of the protests ban and the strict lockdown imposed by the government due to the coronavirus outbreak. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less 21 of36
22 of36 Police officers arrest protesters after they tried to push through a police barricade blocking acces towards Taksim Square in central Istanbul during May Day protests, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police in Istanbul detained several demonstrators who tried to march toward Istanbul's symbolic Taksim Square in defiance of the protests ban and the strict lockdown imposed by the government due to the coronavirus outbreak. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
23 of36 Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions scuffle with police officers during a May Day rally demanding better working conditions and expanding labor rights in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 24 of36
25 of36 Workers stand near mock graves representing the deaths of labor rights during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Workers in Indonesia marked international labor day on Saturday curtailed by strict limits on public gatherings to express anger at a new law they say could harm labor rights and welfare. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
26 of36 Indonesian workers stand spaced apart as a precaution against coronavirus outbreak, while holding mock sword and scales to symbolize justice during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Workers in Indonesia marked international labor day on Saturday curtailed by strict limits on public gatherings to express anger at a new law they say could harm labor rights and welfare. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less 27 of36
28 of36 Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions stage a May Day rally demanding better working conditions and expanding labor rights in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 1, 2021. The signs read: "Let's solve inequality." Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
29 of36 Taiwanese workers hold slogans reading "Increase Salary" during a May Day rally in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Thousands of protesters from different labor groups protest on the street to ask for increasing salary and securing annuity. Chiang Ying-ying/AP Show More Show Less 30 of36
31 of36 Protesters chant slogans as they walk towards a police barricade blocking Taksim Square in central Istanbul during May Day protests, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police in Istanbul detained several demonstrators who tried to march toward Istanbul's symbolic Taksim Square in defiance of the protests ban and the strict lockdown imposed by the government due to the coronavirus outbreak. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
32 of36 Taiwanese workers shout and hold slogans reading "Increase Salary, Secure Annuity" during a May Day rally in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Thousands of protesters from different labor groups protest on the street to ask for increasing salary and securing annuity. Chiang Ying-ying/AP Show More Show Less 33 of36
34 of36 A worker wearing a costume of a god of wealth pretends to be crying during a May Day rally in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Thousands of protesters from different labor groups protest on the street to ask for increasing salary and securing annuity. Chiang Ying-ying/AP Show More Show Less
35 of36 Taiwanese workers shout and hold slogans reading "Secure Annuity" during a May Day rally in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Thousands of protesters from different labor groups protest on the street to ask for increasing salary and securing annuity. Chiang Ying-ying/AP Show More Show Less
36 of36
PARIS (AP) — Workers and union leaders dusted off bullhorns and flags that had stayed furled during coronavirus lockdowns for slimmed down but still boisterous May Day marches on Saturday, demanding more labor protections amid a pandemic that has turned economies and workplaces upside down.
In countries that mark May 1 as International Labor Day, the annual celebration of workers' rights produced a rare sight during the pandemic: large and closely packed crowds, with marchers striding shoulder-to-shoulder with clenched fists behind banners. But in Turkey and the Philippines, police prevented the May Day protests, enforcing virus lockdowns.
