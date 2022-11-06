Master planning underway for Battlefields State Park

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — Master planning is now underway to establish exact parameters of the future Battlefields State Park in Culpeper County. It will encompass over 1,700 acres owned by American Battlefield Trust at the relatively still untouched sites of the Civil War Battles of Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain.
July 1, 2024 is the formal launch date for the state park, according to a recent presentation to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors from Chuck Laudner, president of the Friends of Culpeper Battlefields coalition group. Culpeper Tourism Dept. Director Paige Read introduced him.