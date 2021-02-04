Massive pileup of roughly 40 vehicles closes I-80 in Iowa

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — A snowy section of Interstate 80 was closed Thursday afternoon in central Iowa after a massive crash involving roughly 40 vehicles.

Iowa authorities closed the eastbound lanes of the interstate east of Newton after the chain-reaction crash. Serious injuries have been reported in the crash but no deaths, Iowa Transportation Department spokeswoman Andrea Henry said.

Pictures of the crash show several semitrailer trucks sideways across the highway and at least six semi trucks that slid off the road.

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads across most of eastern Iowa because they were mostly covered with snow Thursday after a storm moved across the state.